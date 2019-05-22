Don't Reappoint Lai Mohammed As Minister..Kwara APC Leaders Beg Buhari

Published:

The Kwara South Elders Forum of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has opposed the re-appointment of Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed as Minister for the state’s slot. The forum called for a change in the nomination of minister from Kwara South, accusing the present minister of performing far below average in the interest of the state.The elders said whoever is to be appointed minister from the Senatorial zone should be well grounded in local politics, passionate about the people and most especially, the development of Kwara state at large. This resolution was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Chief J.B Ayeni and the Secretary, Engineer Jide Usman, issued after the elders emergency meeting in Ilorin, at Chief Ayeni’s residence.The forum however, dissociate itself from the resolution of the press conference and subsequent release issued by the APC Consultative Forum of Irepodun Local Government Area. The meeting, according to the statement, was in reaction to a press conference held recently by the Irepodun LGA APC Consultative forum, anchored by Dr Hezekiah Oyedepo, where a vote of confidence was passed on the minister. “We wish to note that Kwara South is made up of seven local government areas and it is obviously larger than Irepodun LGA which constitutes less than 10% of the Senatorial district.The LGAs are Ifelodun, Oyun, Offa, Isin, Oke-ero, Ekiti and Irepodun,” the statement read. The forum also opposed the claim by the consultative forum that the Minister was responsible for the party’s victory in Kwara State during the 2019 elections.