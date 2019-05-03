Dino Melaye Loses Mother

Published:

The Senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly Senator Dino Melaye has lost his mother.The Senator posted her demise on his social media handle"With total submission to the will of the Almighty God, I on behalf of the Melaye's announce the passing into Glory of our beloved mother. Deconess Comfort Melaye. We thank God forGodly life she lived. I love you my mother and Friend. We shall surely meet again. Sen. Dino M.""You are still alive because you live in me. I know you will never leave me my dependable mother, sister and best friend. You were more than just a mother. You gave your tomorrow for my today. Mummy the cloud is without form, but I take solace in the fact that we shall see again and we will recognize ourselves. We will hold each other again and laugh. Good mother hen goodnight".