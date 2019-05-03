Dino Melaye Loses Mother
The Senator posted her demise on his social media handle
"With total submission to the will of the Almighty God, I on behalf of the Melaye's announce the passing into Glory of our beloved mother. Deconess Comfort Melaye. We thank God for
Godly life she lived. I love you my mother and Friend. We shall surely meet again. Sen. Dino M."
"You are still alive because you live in me. I know you will never leave me my dependable mother, sister and best friend. You were more than just a mother. You gave your tomorrow for my today. Mummy the cloud is without form, but I take solace in the fact that we shall see again and we will recognize ourselves. We will hold each other again and laugh. Good mother hen goodnight".
