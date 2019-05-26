Defamation:Ruggedman Vows To Sue Kemi Olunloyo

Published:

Recently, controversial blogger, Kemi Olunloyo, stated that rapper, Ruggedman was instrumental to the arrest of another artiste, Naira Marley, on allegations of fraud.Ruggedman’s lawyers have, however, written to Olunloyo, asking her to “retract, cease and desist from further defamation of the character of Ruggedman.” The blogger was warned to take down the posts she had already made on social media against Ruggedman or civil actions would be taken against her.In a chat recently, Ruggedman stated that his lawyers had been instructed on what to do if Olunloyo failed to comply with their demands. He said, “The next step has been clearly stated in my lawyers’ letter to her. They will act accordingly if she fails to stop.”On what he thinks her motives are for ‘attacking’ him, Ruggedman said, “I wouldn’t know her state of mind or her motives. My interest is her not using her platform or any platform to defame my name and spread false information that could incite people into actions that threaten my peace and safety. That is against the law.”The Ehen rapper also insisted that he didn’t speak against Naira Marley, but rather cautioned him. “I didn’t speak against Naira Marley. I only cautioned a young artiste from saying what I knew would not go down well with the authorities. It is who I am and I will always be me. I stand for what’s right, whether for myself or another person,” he said.