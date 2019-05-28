Death Toll From Jos Crisis Rises To 30..Arewa Christian Association

Published:

About 30 persons were killed and 20 houses burnt by suspected Islamic fundamentalists during the attacks on some churches and areas inhabited by Christians in Jos on Sunday, a group, Arewa Christians and Indigenous Pastors Association, has claimed.According to the organisation, the attacks confirmed the planned “Fulanisation and Islamisation” of Nigeria, which ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo; a former minister of defence, Lt.-Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, and other ethnic nationalities warned about.“The purported executive order signed by Mr President revoking all firearms licences with effect from June 1, 2019 is largely seen as a ploy to disarm Christians and minority tribes to the advantage of the Fulani militias and terrorists,” ACIPA stated.The National Chairman of ACIPA, Rev. Luke Shehu, in a statement in Abuja said the association’s inspiration and initiative as a catalyst for a united, peaceful and developed Nigeria “cannot be compromised in spite of any form of persecution and provocation.”He said, “The attacks on Christians in Jos on Sunday, May 26, 2019 during church worship are sacrilege unimaginable to be carried out in the month of Ramadan.“Despite the intervention of security operatives in less than 12 hours, about 30 Christians were killed and over 20 houses were burnt or destroyed by Muslim militia, some in military uniforms from around Tina junction, Cele bridge, Dutse Uku and Nasarawa areas, all bordering Muslim communities in Jos North.”But the Plateau State Police Command said five people were killed and 12 houses burnt during the violence on Sunday.Spokesman for the command, Mr Mathias Tyopev, said, “The Plateau State Police Command received a report from one Sarki Arum ‘m’ of Tina Area of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State that one Enock Monday ‘m’ of Tina was seen lying motionless in an area between Dutse Uku and Angwan Damisa in Jos-North Local Government Area.“The command immediately mobilised to the area and removed the body to Plateau Specialist Hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and the corpse was deposited in a mortuary.“Youths of the area started protesting when the news of Enock’s death filtered into the community.“As a result of the protest, five persons lost their lives and 12 houses were burnt down.”