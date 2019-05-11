Court Stops Ganduje From Installing New Emirs In Kano

Published:

A High Court sitting in Kano on Friday ordered Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Kano State House of Assembly, the Speaker, Clerk of the Assembly, and the Attorney-General of the state from implementing the break-up of Kano Emirate.An ex parte motion dated May 10, 2019, filed by the plaintiff, Hon Sule Gwarzo, before Justice Nasiru Saminu, sought the court to restrain the respondents from taking any action of creating four additional emirates.In an order of interim injunction, the court directed all parties in this suit to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.Governor Ganduje had signed into law on Wednesday a bill on the creation of four additional emirates, a move that was widely viewed as an attempt to reduce Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II’s influence.