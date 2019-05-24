Court Convicts Calistus Obi, Ex NIMASA Acting Director-General On N136m Fraud

Published:

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday convicted a former acting Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Calistus Obi, who was charged with N136m fraud.Justice Mojisola Olatoregun convicted Obi alongside Dismal Alu, who was the second defendant in the case.The judge held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission proved the charges against them beyond reasonable doubt.In the eight counts filed against them, the EFCC said they conspired between themselves on August 5, 2015, to convert N136m belonging to NIMASA to their own use.The prosecution said they acted contrary to sections 15 and 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012.Though Obi and Alu had upon their arraignment pleaded not guilty, but Justice Olatoregun, in her judgment on Thursday, convicted them of the offence.The judge adjourned till May 28 to pronounce her sentence.She ordered that the convicts be remanded in prison until then.