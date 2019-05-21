Buhari's 2nd Term Inauguration Timetable Released

Published:

Presidential inauguration on 29 May 2019, activities leading to the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari officially kicks off today, 20 May with this press conference. Presidency President Muhammadu Buhari during his swearing-in 29 May 2015 This will be followed of Tuesday, 21 May, by the commencement of a three-day National Youth Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit at the International Conference Centre (ICC) here in Abuja.The Federal Executive Council Valedictory Session will be held at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, 22 May; a Special Jumat Lecture and prayer will be held on Friday, 24 May at the National Mosque; the First Lady’s interaction with women is slated for the Old Chamber at the State House on Saturday May 25th while a special Interdenominational Church Service is slated for Sunday, 26 May at the National Christian Centre.On Monday, 27 May, Mr President will give a Children’s Day broadcast, to be followed later in the day by a Children’s Variety Party. The swearing in of the President and the Vice President is slated for Wednesday, 29 May at the Eagle Square, to be followed by a State Banquet at the State House in the evening of the same day 2019 Democracy Day Celebration (7-12th June 2019) The events celebrating June 12 as Democracy Day will kick off on Friday, 7 June with a Historical Exhibition in Arts, Pictures and Immersive Environment and run through 12 June.The event is slated to hold at the ICC. It will be followed on Sunday, June 9th by a Youth Concert, Creative Industry and Entertainment Night also at the ICC. On Monday, 10 June, there will be a Secondary Schools Exhibition/Panel Discussion at the ICC, and Tuesday, 11 June will feature three events: the PMB Oratorical Contest at the ICC, an Anti-corruption Summit at the Transcorp Hilton and and a First Lady’s Commissioning Programme in Yola, Adamawa.Wednesday, 12 June will start off with a parade at the Eagle Square, and the Democracy Day programme will wrap up with a Dinner and Gala Night at the State House Conference Centre.