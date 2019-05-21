Buhari Cancels Imo State Visit Meant For Commissioning Of His Statute

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled his one-day official visit to Imo State billed for Tuesday (Today).Buhari was expected in Imo to commission, among other projects, a statue of him, constructed by the Imo state government.Already, an advance team of aides and journalists have arrived Owerri for the anticipated visit. A statement, signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Imo State Governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, said that the visit was postponed as the president was yet to return from Saudi Arabia where he performed this year’s holy pilgrimage.The statement said: “We humbly wish to inform the general public and Imo people in particular that His Excellency, the president and Commander -in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, has not returned from Saudi Arabia where he is at the moment with other Muslims from all parts of the world on pilgrimage.“Against the backdrop of this development, the scheduled visit of the president to Imo State for the commissioning of some key projects of Governor Rochas Okorocha on Tuesday May 21, 2019 (today) has been postponed.”While pleading for understanding of the people of the state, the statement said that a new date for the visit will also be made public in due course.