Breaking:Why I Won't Be Able To Attend Sanwoolu's Inauguration..Ambode

The outgoing Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has congratulated his successor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying the new Governor deserves to enjoy his historic day without having him share in the glory with him.In a veiled reference to why he will not be attending the formal inauguration of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, today, Ambode said Sanwo-Olu should be allowed to be the star of his inauguration."I have already formally handed over reigns of power in the State to the new Governor in a most cordial and convivial ceremony at the State House yesterday. The formal inauguration should have Mr. Sanwo-Olu as the star of the day. I don't think that glory should be shared with him by my presence," Ambode said in a short statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna.Mr. Ambode said he has had a quality private moment with his successor and he is confident that with the prayers, cooperation and collective support of all Lagosians, the new government will succeed in the excellent tradition of progressive governance which Lagos State is known for.