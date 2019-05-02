Breaking:Boko Haram Storms Female Secondary School In Zamfara

Published:

In what appears like Boko Haram style of attempted mass abduction, armed bandits on Wednesday night attacked a secondary school in Zamfara State, abducting many.



In a BBC Hausa report, the attackers stormed Government Girls Secondary School, Moriki, shot sporadically and abducted unspecified number of people.



Sources told the BBC that the attackers, who successfully abducted four cooks and two teachers, were unable to reach the students’ dormitories.



The source said the bandits had earlier in the afternoon blocked a road leading to the town before attacking the school at night.

