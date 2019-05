Published:

Gobirawa village in Safana local government in Katsina State is reportedly to have been attacked by armed bandits.The bandits on motorcycles, numbering over 200, according to locals, have surrounded the village, chanting war songs.A source, said already the villagers and some vigilante members were gearing up for any eventual attack.He said supports from neighbouring villages and armed security personnel was being awaited, saying the council officials have been informed.Source:Daily Trust