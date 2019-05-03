Breaking :Yakubu Gowon Allegedly Faints In Delta State

Published:

Panic broke out today as a former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon collapsed during the oration at the graveside of the late Maj.Gen.David Akpodiete Ejoor in Ovwor-Olomu Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.Military personnel made fruitless efforts to bar visual coverage of the ugly incident.The former Head of State was promptly rushed by some top echelons of the military into the special tenth for emergency resuscitation just as Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa and Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former Governor of the Delta State dashed into the tenth to ensure he recovers.A military, as well as the Delta State ambulances, were immediately moved to the front of the tenth in case the former Head of State’s health deteriorates further.After a moment of suspense, Chief James Onanefe Ibori and Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa were seen coming from the special tenth, an indication that the former Army General has recovered.Although one of the spokespersons of the Nigerian Army Col A Iliyasu in his immediate reaction has denied the report.According to him ,the report is targeted at mischief. He confirmed being at the burial ceremony covered by several media houses like NTA, AIT, Galaxy TV, DBS, Vanguard, NAN, Crown FM, Rize FM, TVC, FRCN, Channels TV, Nation, Sun Newspaper and none of them reported such.