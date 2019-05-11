Breaking :Veteran Filmmaker Eddie Ugbomah Is Dead (Profile)

Published:

Veteran Film Producer Chief Eddie Ugbomah is dead.





He died few hours ago at a hospital in Lagos where he was being prepared for a surgery.





A member of the Save Eddie Ugbomah Soul Committee which has been trying to raise fund for his treatment Mr Shaibu Husseini disclosed this to CKN News





The late film Director who hailed from Delta State in lifetime produced several films including Mr PRESIDENT.





Profile

Eddie Ugbomah is a Nigerian film director and producer. He has directed and produced films such as the Rise and Fall of Oyenusi in 1979, The Boy is Good and Apalara, a film about the life and murder of Alfa Apalara in Oko Awo, Lagos. The plot of some of his films are loosely based on real life events, The Rise and Fall of Oyenusi is based on the career of a notorious robber, Ishola Oyenusi.

Contents



Life and career



Ugbomah is a native of Village Ashaka area Aboh in East Ndokwa, Delta State, Local Government but grew up in the Obalende and Lafiaji area of Lagos. He was educated at St Matthias, Lafiaji, Lagos and City College school. He traveled to London for his college education and attended various colleges studying journalism, drama and later film. After studies, he worked with BBC and also played minor roles in Dr.No, Guns at Batasi and Sharpeville Massacre. He was a member of an Afro-Caribbean drama group and directed some of the group's plays such as This is Our Chance, play staged at the Stoke Newington Theatre Hall.[2] He returned to Nigeria in 1975 and was involved in concert promotion before starting Edifosa, a film production company.[3]



Ugbomah's films usually tackles contemporary social and political issues. In 1979, he produced Dr Oyenusi, the film's plot taken from the headlines is about a notorious robber, Ishola Oyenusi who terrorized Lagosians in the early 1970s.[4]The film also delved into the menace of armed robbery in Nigeria. Oyenusi featured Ugbomah as the lead actor. Ugbomah's next film, the Mask, released in 1979. The film's material is based on looting of Africa's artefacts by colonizers and the quest to return those artefacts back home. In the Mask, the protagonist Obi, played by Ugbomah tries to sneak into the British Museum to steal the Benin ivory mask and return it to Nigeria. Some critics likened the character of Obi to James Bond. [5] Ugbomah's career flourished into the early 1980s producing such films as Oil Doom, Bolus '80 and The Boy is Good. Most of his films were shot in 16mm with the exception of The Mask. Later in his career Ugbomah turned to Yoruba video films.



In 1988, he was appointed chairman of the Nigerian Film Corporation



Films Produced



America or Die (1996)

Toriade (1989)

The Great Attempt (1988)

Omiran (1986)

Apalara (1986)

Esan (1985)

Death of a Black President (1984)

Vengeance of the Cult (1984)

The Boy is Good (1982)

Bolus '80 (1982)

Oil Doom (1980)

The Mask (1979)

Rise and Fall of Oyenusi (1977)

Share This