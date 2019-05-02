Popular Broadcaster Sulai Aledeh Assumes Duties As Eko Disco Spokesman

Published:

Nigeria's ace broadcaster ,Sulai Aledeh has assuming duties as the AGM Corporate Communications and Media of Nigeria's foremost Electricity Company ,Eko Disco.



The amiable broadcaster announced his resumption via his social media platform thus:



"After running Aledeh Media Network for over 2yrs, I am today passing the baton to a team that has the wherewithal to run this dream and run it WELL



@taheermomodu as the COO continues to lead the very vibrant and professional minds there...



Public Service has always been my calling. Never have I been seen outside that. Today, I continue in that way serving along with a fantastic team



I am today part of a team that has resolved to conduct "our" business fairly, with honesty and transparency, ensuring that everything we do must stand the test of public scrutiny



I make bold to say, OUR customer remains KING/QUEEN



I am yours in Service,

Sulaiman Aledeh

AGM/HEAD, Media and Communications Eko Disco"

PS,

We will furnish you our social handles in a bit as we MUST attend to all your queries...if you are within our coverage areas

Prior to his new apppointment ,Mr Aladeh has worked at Edo Broadcasting Service,Radio Nigeria,Channels TV as newscaster and co anchor of popular programme Sunrise Daily as well as Arise TV.

He also worked at TVC where hs anchored the popular programme POLITICAL STEW and other programmes.

He is also the brain behind the well read Aledeh Blog.

The Edo State born brodcaster is married with children

