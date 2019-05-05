Boy Kills Mum ,Hangs Self In Ondo State

Published:

Tragedy has struck the Ayotunde family of Oyinmo Quarters in Ikare Akoko in the Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State following the killing of a woman by her son.The son, identified only as Gbenga, allegedly killed his 57-year-old mother, Ajimo, in Akure on Thursday after a heated argument led to fisticuffs.According to a source, Gbenga fled Akure to Ikare Akoko where he committed suicide inside the family house on Friday.The source said the mother of five had three children with Gbenga’s father in Ikare before remarrying in Akure where she was living before the incident occurred.The source said, “Gbenga, after killing his mother in Akure on Thursday, escaped to Ikare Akoko where he stayed with his grandmother at Oyinmo Quarters. When he suspected that efforts were being made to hand him over to the police, he sneaked into the kitchen at about 3am on Friday to hang himself while everybody in the house was asleep.It was a relation, who wanted to go to use the restroom in the morning that saw his lifeless body dangling and raised the alarm.”The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, saying the police had begun an investigation into the matter.