BB BUZZ And Vinyl ,Set To Excite Lagos With The Inauguration Party

The Inauguration Party packaged by BB Buzz in-conjunction with Vinyl is now the talk of the town and it is positioned to take fun and entertainment experience to the next level, where the A-lists, celebrities, entertainers, crème-dela-crème in Lagos and other parts of the country will mingle to unwind and relax in a lighter mood.Those who should know disclosed that the “Inauguration Party” is a sign-post to part fulfillment of the BB Buzz’s mission to celebrate unsung heroes and unearthing modern day icons like Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.Information has it that BB Buzz one of the organizers is an activation and digital marketing agency with outstanding reputation. It’s a youthful lifestyle destination brand that brings insightful perspective on art, business, fashion, music, travel, food and events from around the world with focus on Nigeria and Africa at large.The Inauguration Party is billed to take place on Friday May 31, 2019 at Club Cubana- 17, Adeola Odeku, Victoria-Island, Lagos by 10pm.The special invite, maximum security guaranteed “Inauguration Party” will have in attendance the new governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a highly distinguished VVIP Special Guest to socially interact with the good and fun-loving people of Lagos before embarking on the arduous and serious business of administering the Centre of ExcellenceNo doubt, the organizers have concluded plans to excite Lagos with the Inauguration Party.