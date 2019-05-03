Atiku Commends Appointment Of A Nigerian Kaycee Madu As Minister In Canada

Published:

Share This

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said the appointment of a Nigerian, Mr Kaycee Madu, as Minister for Municipal Affairs in Canada is a proof to the world that Nigerians bring value wherever they go.He noted that Madu was initially elected a Member of Parliament in Alberta, Canada.Atiku, in a statement on Thursday, said, “Upward mobility and local and international successes of the type displayed by Mr Madu go a long way in changing the international narrative of Nigeria, which, in recent years, has suffered some challenges.“Even more importantly, we must highlight the role education played in preparing Mr Madu for the spotlight. As I have said previously, education is the single investment that yields the biggest dividend. I should know, I have put my money where my mouth is.”The PDP presidential candidate in the February 2019 election stated that the more Nigeria invested in education, the more Nigerians will become beacons of light, both locally and internationally.He said, “Today, I celebrate Mr Madu’s achievements. I am proud of you and will do all within my power to ensure that many Ahmadus, Gbengas and Emekas, follow in your footsteps.”