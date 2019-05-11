Army Kills Seven Boko Haram Fighters,Recovers 7 AK47 Rifles

Published:

Troops of 22 Brigade, 7 Division Nigerian Army(NA) on Operation HARD STRIKE in collaboration with some members of Civilian JTF, conducted a clearance operation today Thursday the 10th of May 2019 along the deserted Fuye and Melere villages of Borno State where they had contact and serious battle with some Boko Haram terrorists at Gulwa.The exchange of fire resulted in the extermination of 7 terrorists and recovery of 7 Rifles (6 x AK 47 and 1 x FN Rifle).There was no casualty on the part of the NA Soldiers or Civilian JTF.The NA, through the Division, is unwavering in its commitment and determination to end Boko Haram terrorism and any other form of insecurity in Nigeria, and will continue to sensitize and request members of the public to provide useful information to it and other security agencies for an effective and successful fight against the myriad of security challenges across the nation.