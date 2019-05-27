Army Denies Killing Of 25 Soldiers By Boko Haram

Published:

The Nigerian Army has denied reports that 25 soldiers were killed in a Boko Haram attack in Borno State, saying the report is a rumour and fake news.Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said this in a Short Message (SMS) sent to journalists in Maiduguri yesterday.Some reports claimed 25 soldiers were killed when terrorists attacked a military convoy that was evacuating civilians on the Damboa-Biu Road.“Contrary to rumour and fake news in circulation, there was no attack on any of our troops’ locations at Sabon Gari or any other location in Borno State.“I have spoken with the Special Force Commander in Damboa and he confirmed that there was nothing like that in Damboa or any of his locations at the weekend,” he said.