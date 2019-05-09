Appeal Court To Deliver Judgment On Osun Governorship Election Today

Published:

An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja will on Thursday, 9th May, 2019, deliver judgement on the Osun state governorship election matter.This is contained in a hearing motion served on the respondents by the Senior Registrar of the court on WednesdayIt could be recalled that the majority ruling of Osun Governorship Election Tribunal had sacked Governor Gboyega Oyetola and declared Senator Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the 2018 governorship election in Osun state.Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress has approached the Appeal Court to upturn the judgement of the election tribunal.The court will sit at 9am.