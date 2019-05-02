APC Suspends Ex Ekiti State Gov Segun Oni Over Anti Party Activities

Published:

The immediate past Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Segun Oni, has been suspended indefinitely from the party.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oni, who was also a former governor of Ekiti State, was suspended over alleged “anti-party activities.”In a letter dated May 1, 2019 and addressed to Oni by the party’s executives in Oni’s Ifami Ward II, Ekiti, the party said it took the action over the failure of the party chieftain to appear before them to clear the allegations against him.The letter was signed by the Chairman and Secretary of Ifaki Ward II, Shina Akinloye and Ogunyemi Taiwo, respectively, as well as 24 other executive members in the ward.The APC executive in Ido/Osi Local Government, through its Assistant Financial Secretary and Assistant Organising Secretary, A. Suleiman and Olanrewaju Olamope, respectively, also signed.Apart from being a former governor, Oni also served as the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party under the tenure of Mr. John Odigie-Oyegun.The letter is titled, ‘Suspension from All Progressives Congress Ward II, Ifaki Ekiti’ read:“Subject to Article 21 Subsections I, II and X of the APC constitution 2014 as amended.“We the undersigned executive members of the APC hereby suspend you indefinitely from our great party, based on your refusal to honour our invitation for investigation and fact finding into the allegation of anti-party activities leveled against your person by the members of our party.“We are by the copy of this letter informing both the local government and state working committee of the party for necessary information and action,” it stated in part.NAN recalls that the party had, in a letter dated 24th April, 2019 and signed by the ward executives, invited Oni to appear before a panel.The letter read: “We the executive members of the APC in Ifaki Ward II, hereby request your presence at the Ilero town hall, Ilogbe , Ifaki Ekiti to clear the allegations by members of the APC in your ward.“Kindly indicate by informing the APC chairman the convenient time and date to appear before members within the next seven days of reception of this letter,” it stated.The letter of invitation was received on Oni’s behalf by one Segun Adetunji on 25th April, 2019.NAN recalls that Oni’ s problem with the party began last year when he sued Governor Kayode Fayemi after the May 26, 2018 APC governorship primary.He had challenged Fayemi’s emergence as candidate and his eligibility to participate in the election.The former governor had insisted that, going by the constitution of the party, Fayemi, being a minister in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari, ought to have resigned his post 30 days to the primary.He had also claimed that Fayemi was not qualified to contest, alleging that he had been found guilty of certain offences by a Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by former Gov. Ayo Fayose and which also banned him from holding public office for 20 years.Fayose’s 10-year ban was, however, upturned by an Abuja High Court as well as the Appeal Court.He later won the July 14 governorship election by defeating the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Prof. Kolapo Olusola.The Supreme Court also dismissed Oni’s suit for lack of merit, saying Fayemi did not breach the law by resigning after the primary.