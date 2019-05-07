Amosun's Last Minute Appointments Will Last Only Few Days...APC

Published:

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has vowed to reverse last-minute appointments and installation of traditional rulers made by the outgoing governor, Ibikunle Amosun.The party said this in a statement issued on Monday by the Publicity Secretary of its Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye.It accused Amosun’s government of making last-minute appointments and awarding contracts without due consideration for the incoming administration of Dapo Abiodun.The party said the last-minute appointment and employments were not binding on the incoming government .It further described Amosun’s action as an attempt to commit the incoming administration to unsustainable financial obligations.Amosun had recently approved the appointment of 18 new Permanent Secretaries for the state.The governor had also inaugurated governing councils for Tai Solarin University of Education and Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology.Amosun, within the last few weeks, had installed some traditional rulers in some parts of the state.The APC said all these appointments, employment and installation would be reversed by the incoming government.It said, “You will recall that our party, the All Progressives Congress, has in the course of the past few weeks, following our victory at the March 9, 2019 governorship election, issued media statements, cautioning financial institutions against granting loans, overdrafts and other financial instruments to the outgoing government of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.“Though a joint transition Committee of the incumbent and incoming governments has been set up, Senator Amosun has made last-minute appointments and awarded contracts without due consideration for the incoming administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun.“Whilst we accept that the term of this government expires on May 29, 2019, it is morally unacceptable that a governor with less than one month to the expiration of his term in office will make mass appointments and promotions, thereby committing the incoming administration to unsustainable financial obligations.“We hereby alert the general public and those to whom it may concern that all appointments, installation of traditional rulers, contracts, commitments and obligations entered into during the transition period after the elections will be reviewed and may not be binding on the new administration.”