Ambode's Wife Hands Over To Mrs Sanwoolu

Mrs Bolanle Ambode, wife of the out-going governor of Lagos State and Chairperson of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) has handed over to the wife of the governor-elect, Dr Ibijoke Sanwoolu. Ambode, at the ceremony in Ikeja on Sunday, urged Sanwoolu to take the committee to greater height.She lauded the vision of the founding mothers of the committee, which was to complement the efforts of the government in critical areas that were women and children friendly. Ambode remarked that the committee, under successive leaderships had continued to pursue a lofty vision.According to her, this has led to remarkable improvements in the lives of women, girls and children in vital areas of health, empowerment and education. She thanked members of the committee for their support over the past four years, lauding her predecessors for their advice and words of wisdom.Ambode wished Sanwoolu the best and implored members of COWLSO and women in the state, to extend same measure of love, support and cooperation to Sanwoolu.