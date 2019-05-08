Alleged Secret Retirement Of Christian Soldiers:I'll Sue Military For Maligning My Reputation..SKBlog Publisher

Published:

London based Nigerian social critic and publisher of SKBlog Mr Babasola Kuti has vowed to sue the Nigerian military for maligning his name.



Mr Kuti who was reacting to the Press release issued by Defence Spokesman Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu in reaction to a story he published on an alleged secret retirement of Christian officers has vowed to publish his evidence to prove his points.



Mr Sola Kuti while reacting to the rebuttal by the military posted on CKN News social media platform had this to say ..



"I shall also reply them with evidence"



"They should know that I don’t make baseless allegations"



".Pls if you have the man's contact, tell him to release the names of all the people retired in the last two batches and their religion. My lawyers will sue the military next week for maligning my good name "



The Defence Spokesman had in its reaction stated that the story was untrue ,urging the general public to disregard it in it's totality

Share This