Adron Home Unveils Yinka Ayefele As Brand Ambassador

Leading Pan African real estate and property, Adron Homes, has added another phenomenal personality to the pool of her ambassadors.Veteran Gospel singer and producer, Yinka Ayefele has been welcomed to the Adron Homes family amidst cheers and applauds.The multi-talented singer, who doubles as CEO Splash FM has been recognized for his hard work in the gospel entertainment industry.Adron Homes which also has many young and vibrant Nigerian artists as their brand ambassadors as well as some international celebs, sees Ayefele as a reputable personality whose historic credentials identifies with the ideal of the company, thus, see him as a mand worthy of emulation.His adoption is coming in the eve of the forthcoming Adron Homes Young landlord event, which is billed to hold on Monday, May 27, 2019.