Adams Oshiomhole Used His DSS Orderly To Chase Me Out Of His Office..Rochas

Published:

Share This

The outgoing governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha has accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, of chasing him out of his office with DSS officials.Okorocha who stated this in an interview also accused the former Edo State governor of conniving with the electoral umpire to frustrate his ambition for the Upper Legislative Chamber, the Senate.According to Okorocha, he had once gone to interact with his party Chairman about issues relating to happenings in the party when he (Oshiomhole) sent his DSS personnel to push him out of his office.When asked about what his action will be when he comes face-to-face with Oshiomhole again, Okorocha said; “We will chat as usual. What will I do to him? The last time I saw Oshiomhole was when I went to his office and he sent his SSS man to insult me in his office, before the governorship candidate of Akwa Ibom, the NDDC guy, Obong Nsima Ekere, who also reacted against the gentleman.“An SSS (operative) was pushing me out as a governor from his office. So, I’ve taken enough insults from Oshiomhole and all those that are planning this evil.”When asked if he still feels comfortable in the APC, Okorocha, said: “I am APC. I have never thought of leaving the party for now and I have no reason because I won under the platform of APC.“Where will I go to? I have to be in the APC, I formed the APC: “I am not stranded, I remain in APC and I have not indicated that I’m going to leave APC. Remember that the intention of these people is to frustrate me out of politics and out of APC so that they can have a field of play. But all I advise today is that let no institution or organization allow themselves to be used as an instrument to destroy somebody politically, who has committed no offence,” he added.