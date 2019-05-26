72 Hours To Takeover,I Am Not Under Any Pressure...Babajide Sanwoolu

Published:

Share This

FROM GOV ELECT BABAJIDE SANWOOLU"I have been asked how I can stay so calm 72 hours to inauguration with all the messages and comments from Lagosians online and offline about their expectations of Lagos.My reply continues to be "Be anxious for nothing" from Phil 4:6-7; Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.We are ready, we have the data of what is required to transform Lagos and our solution lies in focus and clarity.#SundayThoughts "