48 Hours After Inuaguration ,Buhari Yet To Make any Appointment

Published:

Share This

President Muhammadu Buhari who took the oath of office on Wednesday is yet to make any appointment. The president left for Saudi Arabia yesterday, 24-hours after starting his second term in office amidst uncertainty as to whether he had retained some of his aides or not.Buhari had during a valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council asked his ministers to hand over on May 28. Sources said the president had also asked some key staff to hand over on the same day, but some of them such as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr. Boss Mustapha were seen during the inaugural dinner held on May 29. In 2015, it took many days before President Buhari named his chief of staff, spokesmen and other key staff.Ministers were appointed six months after his swearing-in. Buhari had in an interview with the NTA on May 28 said he would this time around surprise those calling him ‘Baba-Go-Slow.’A public commentator, Muhammed Aliyu, told the Daily Trust last night that the president should act very fast this time. “I was shocked when I heard he left the country without appointing anybody…I strongly feel he should learn from Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa who named his cabinet few days after he took the oath of office.“Nigerians are really yearning for change, I expected him [President Buhari] to have announced his new aides and ministers immediately he was sworn-in. There is no any reason for delay,” he said.