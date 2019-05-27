27 Year Lady Arranges Robbing Of Facebook Friend In Anambra

Published:

A 27-year-old woman, Ogochukwu Onuorah, has been arrested for allegedly luring her Facebook friend from Imo State to Anambra State and robbing him.It was gathered that the incident happened in Ogidi, in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.It was gathered that Ogochukwu was arrested with an accomplice.She was said to have lured the victim, Emerole Ikechukwu, from Imo State to Ogidi, where he was robbed of his money, ATM card and other valuables.“The suspect had sent a commercial motorcyclist who picked and took the victim on arrival to a bush where he was robbed at gunpoint,” a source said.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.He said the victim’s bag containing his personal effects had been recovered.Mohammed added, “One Emerole Ikechukwu of Irete village, Owerri, reported at Ogidi Police Station that a female Facebook friend lured him from Imo State to Ogidi.“Upon arrival, the supposed friend directed a motorcycle rider, who took him to a bush where he was robbed at gunpoint of N7,000, his ATM card where another sum of N10,000 was withdrawn, and other valuables taken away.“Following the report, police detectives attached to Ogidi division traced and arrested one Abuchi Mba, aged 23, of Ikenga Ogidi and recovered the victim’s bag containing his clothes.“Discreet investigation also led to the arrest of the lady, Ogochukwu Onourah , aged 27, of Ilongodo, Ogidi in the Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.”Mohammed said the two suspects had confessed to the crime, adding that efforts were on to apprehend other fleeing accomplices.