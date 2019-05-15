15 Year Old Boy Speakes On How He Became Best Candidate In This Year's JAMB Exam

Published:

15 years old Ekene from Imo State recently came out tops in this year's JAMB exam .He spoke on on his feat as tabulated below*I targeted 370, says Ekene, UTME best candidate.* I went to school in Lagos from Primary to secondary.* I was always representing Lagos in tough competitions and in Jamb I met most of the questions that I encountered in the competitions. The Deputy GOVERNOR knows me and she calls me "my son".* I love Chemistry and mum is a Chemistry graduate. She is always using the laws to sing. Everything about her is Chemistry.* I will read Chemical Engineering. My mum and I have chosen my research topic. It will be on Bio Fuel. I have started preliminary research on it.* A private University has offered me a scholarship but my mum said I will not go if it is not a full scholarship. My dad was wicked by NITEL so we have no money. He was not paid his pension for so long. He went into biz which failed. Buhari paid him the money which he used for the biz.* I was given double promotion in Primary school so I finished Secondary School at 15.* Me, I thought I am from Lagos but my dad said we are from the East that I will soon know the place.* My detailed score:English. 78Maths. 91Physics. 86Chemistry. 92