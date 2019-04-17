Women Who Mention Jesus Name During Sex Will Go To Hell...Pastor

Published:

Ghana’s controversial prophet, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has said that women who mention the name of Jesus during sexual intercourse with husband or boyfriend would go to hell.



According to Adomonline Nicholas, said the name of Jesus Christ is not supposed to be mentioned in vain, hence cannot fathom why some women take it on the lighter side to scream it during sex.





“Whether you are making the love with your husband or your boyfriend, once you scream the name of Jesus Christ while in the act there is no way you will not go to hell,” says Nicholas.



He further explained that there are Angels in Heaven who are specially trained for women who commit such blunders and if care is not taking the person could be flogged by invisible hands while in the act

