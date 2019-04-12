Wike Extends Hands Of Fellowship To Amaechi As Supreme Court Strikes Out APC Suit

Published:

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has called on the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to join hands with him to develop the state.



In a state broadcast to mark the landmark Supreme Court Judgment striking out the appeals by Rivers APC on Thursday, Governor Wike said that Rivers State stands to benefit more if all leaders are United.



He said: “Although the present politics of acrimony and bitterness may have strayed from the noble path of the past, I still believe that we shall be better of standing and working together for our State and our people



” I therefore appeal to the APC and the Minister of Transportation to join hands with us to move our dear State forward. We cannot as leaders continue to remain divided and expect Government to deliver on its responsibilities to our people. Let us from henceforth seek the common ground instead of allowing our differences to be exploited to retard our march to progress.

