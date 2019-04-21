Why I Raped My Neighbour At Gun Point

Published:

A 27-year-old man identified as Alowale Salu, has revealed that he ambushed and used a gun to forcefully rape a lady to regain his respect.



The suspect revealed that he lives with the victim at Ojumoye, Ikorodu, Lagos, and had made several attempts to woo her to no avail. .



He said on several occasions the lady had disgraced him publicly and he decided to sleep with her to regain his respect. “On the day the incident happened, I went to one of my friends, Bayo, borrowed a gun and ambushed her on the road at night. .



I made her to surrender, forcefully penetrated her and collected her phone before I allowed her to go” Salu said. He blamed the incident on the lady, saying that if she had accepted in the first instance, that there would have been no need to obtain sex from her with a gun

