Why I Killed My Boss Wife After I Was Sacked

To Adeyemi Morenikeji, it is good to leap before you think, contrary to the popularly saying that is known to many. But giving a thought for harm already done has not only lost any meaning, it has also set his feet on the way to jail at the end of which, if Nigerian law is taken into consideration, doom have already been spelt out for him.

Morenikeji, a 37-year-old former driver to one Mrs Rachael Ayanwale and her husband, did not give it a second thought when he planned and executed the evil he had mind when on April 11, he lured the woman out of her office on the pretext of helping her find spiritual solution to her marital problem.

On the way to the ‘spiritual house’, Morenikeji strangled Mrs Ayanwale as she squatted to defecate, left her body by the river side and went away with her Pontiac Vibe vehicle with registration number KJA 67 CY.

But he had only a week to enjoy the vehicle he got with his blood-stained hands, as he was arrested by the Oyo State Police Command on April 18 in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

Giving an insight into how the murder was perpetrated, the state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu during a press briefing on Friday that said Mrs Ayanwale, who was at her workplace at the Federal School of Surveying, Oyo received a phone call from Morenikeji at about 2:00p.m., on April 11.

The woman was said to have dropped her bag with her colleague and stepped out to meet Morenikeji. That was the last time she was seen alive as the suspect allegedly killed her and her mobile phone lines became unreachable.

The Commissioner of Police said after the case was reported at Durbar police station in Oyo town, it was transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad for discreet investigation.

Olukolu stated further that a team of detectives, led by the officer-in-charge, CSP Olawale Tiamiyu, started an investigation into the case, which led to the arrest of the suspect Sango-Ota whwere he relocated to.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to killing Mrs Ayanwale, aged 51 years, by strangulating her. He also said he escaped with her Pontiac Vibe vehicle,” Olukolu said.

It was learnt that he also claimed he was once working with the deceased’s husband, but was sacked, while his salary for few months were not paid.

Morenikeji said that this made him hatch the evil plan of luring Mrs Ayanwale from her Oyo office to Awe-Oyo road in the guise of taking her for prayers to solve spiritual problems on her marital issues.

The police commissioner stated further that the corpse of the woman was later recovered at a nearby bush on Awe-Oyo-Ibadan road, and had been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.

Also recovered were the two itel phones and the Pontiac Vibe car which had been taken to a place in Mokola area of Ibadan for sale.

During an interview, Moreikeji, who wore a forlorn look, warned parents to take good care of their children as they grow up, as he is currently suffering for lack of parental care by his father after his mother died.

He also said that he gave in to devil’s lure to kill the deceased because of the bitterness he harbored over his sack.

Below is an excerpt of the interview Saturday Tribune had with him:

I am Adeyemi Morenikeji from Ogun State. My first wife has four children for me but we are separated. My second wife is pregnant at the moment. She is at Sango Ota.

