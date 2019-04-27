Why Buhari Donated $500,000 To Guinea Bissau

Buhari also gifted the West African country 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, 5 Hilux vans, and 2 light trucks for its election.
“This vital assistance ensured that legislative elections held in Guinea Bissau, which should help in stabilizing the country,” the presidency tweeted
Guinea-Bissau is set to hold presidential elections on April 28, 2019, after a period of political crisis. Since the last legislative polls in 2014, the country has had no less than seven prime ministers.
Four years of political paralysis left its mark on Guinea-Bissau.
Many schools and universities have been closed for years, the judicial system is non-functional while the public health sector remains in a dire state. The government is also cash-strapped and lacks money for the most basic needs.
Guinea-Bissau has been plagued by military coups and instability since its post-colonial independence from Portugal in 1974.
In a separate development, Nigeria’s foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama will also undertake a mission to Cotonou, Benin, to deliver a personal message to President Patrice Talon from Nigeria’s President Buhari.
Categories: Society
0 comments: