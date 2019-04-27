Why Buhari Donated $500,000 To Guinea Bissau

Published:

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has donated $500,000 to the Guinea Bissau government for the country’s election.Buhari also gifted the West African country 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, 5 Hilux vans, and 2 light trucks for its election.“This vital assistance ensured that legislative elections held in Guinea Bissau, which should help in stabilizing the country,” the presidency tweetedGuinea-Bissau is set to hold presidential elections on April 28, 2019, after a period of political crisis. Since the last legislative polls in 2014, the country has had no less than seven prime ministers.Four years of political paralysis left its mark on Guinea-Bissau.Many schools and universities have been closed for years, the judicial system is non-functional while the public health sector remains in a dire state. The government is also cash-strapped and lacks money for the most basic needs.Guinea-Bissau has been plagued by military coups and instability since its post-colonial independence from Portugal in 1974.In a separate development, Nigeria’s foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama will also undertake a mission to Cotonou, Benin, to deliver a personal message to President Patrice Talon from Nigeria’s President Buhari.