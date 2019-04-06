We Fought, Killed One Another After Releasing Buhari's Prayer Warrior..Kidnap Suspect

Published:

A notorious kidnapper, Lawal Ibrahim and members of his gang who abducted Sheikh Ahmad Sulaiman and other clerics in Katsina State have been arrested by security operatives while trying to flee the den.



While being interrogated by security operatives, in a video obtained by PRNigeria, the gang leader said some members of the terror group brutally attacked and killed one another after releasing the popular Quranic reciter and other Islamic clerics.



Ibrahim, a middle-aged man and another accomplice who gave his name as Isiyah, said ten of them were involved in the abduction of the renowned Islamic scholar who supported and offered prayers at political rallies for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.



Ibrahim disclosed that he never met or physically saw one Alhaji Dogo Nalade who he claimed was their ringleader but said Nalade regularly communicate with them via phone from an undisclosed hideout.



The notorious kidnapper said they were arrested while trying to flee their abduction’s den to Obajana town in Kogi State, in search of legitimate unskilled jobs after quitting their ‘heinous’ trade of kidnapping.



He disclosed that the weapons they used for operations were supplied by persons who asked them to use it for their ‘obnoxious profession’ and thereafter request for commissions.



“Mallam’s release is somehow mysterious. This is because despite our unyielding resolve to collect ransom from his people and well-wishers, we later decided to allow him go.



“However, a violent fight broke out between members of our gang. Two gang-members were initially killed in the forest by some of our colleagues. Though, the two of us that were arrested luckily fled the forest to avoid been killed, seven other kidnappers among us were shot and killed by our aggrieved members,” he added.



Sheikh Ahmed Sulaiman and others regained freedom from kidnappers on March 27, 2019 after spending about two weeks in the kidnappers’ den.



The cleric and other victims were kidnapped along Sheme to Kankara road in Katsina, on their way back to Kano State, after attending a religious activity in Kebbi State.

