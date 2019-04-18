Unveiled :Two Police Traffic Wardens Behind The Death OF NSCDC Officer In Abuja

Published:

The police have arraigned two traffic wardens, Idoko Sunday and Katdel Dabit, before a Nyanya Magistrates’ Court, for complicity in the death of a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps officer, Ogah Jumbo.



The two policemen were remanded in the Kuje Prisons pending the next adjournment of the case.



The police stated that their arraignment was sequel to the outcome of an investigation into the case of alleged discreditable conduct and unlawful exercise of authority reported against them on March 20, 2019, adding that they were earlier subjected to an orderly room trial and dismissed.



Jumbo had died during a violent confrontation with the traffic wardens, who allegedly beat him with batons and also dragged him on the ground to their station on March 19, 2019.



He passed away shortly after the incident.



The Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said, “Investigations positively indicted them for assault and excessive use of force on the deceased after his arrest.



“Forensic analysis by a pathologist, as seen in the autopsy report, clearly traced the cause of death to injuries inflicted on the deceased during his encounter with the traffic wardens.”



The statement further said the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, regretted the incident and admonished the public not to lose faith in the Force, pledging that under his watch, “no form of impunity or man’s inhumanity to man will go unpunished.”



He warned that like the indicted traffic wardens, any police officer found wanting for unlawful use of force and other sundry offences, would be publicly shamed and brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

