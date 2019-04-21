UNILAG Mass Comm Student Wins Gold At Future Creative Leaders Academy

Published:

A 400-level student of the Department of Mass Communication of the University of Lagos, Funke Ademola-Aliu has won the gold prize at the 2019



Future Creative Leaders Academy (FCLA). Funke’s creative work was adjudged the best amongst several entries by students from other universities across West and Central Africa including University of Nigeria Nsukka; University of Ibadan; Fountain University; Lagos State University; University of Ilorin; Redeemers University and Lead City University.



The FCLA is open to full-time students of tertiary institutions and it serves as an early immersion programme into the competitive world of advertising for the students. The programme is designed to give students the opportunity to work on advertising briefs individually and in teams while also testing their general understanding of advertising. As Gold winner, Funke is expected to attend the Roger Hatchuel Academy in Cannes,

France in June.



This will be the eight time, since the inception of the award in 2008 that the Department of Mass Communication will produce gold prize-winners of the FCLA. Opeyemi Adeniran, Emmanuel Eferebo, Jesudemilade Oresanya, Eniola Johnson, Simileoluwa Fayombo, Chiamaka Obunadike, Damilola Fowowe, Akinlosose and Oluwamayowa Adeyemi were gold medalists in 2008, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively. They have also benefitted from the all expense-paid trips to Cannes, France, to participate in the Roger Hatchuel Academy, courtesy of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Some of the FCLA gold medalists have also been opportune to train in California under a new Google global education programme in partnership with Cannes Lion called Google Campus.



Also, over the years, students of the department have participated in the Advertising Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) Future Leaders of Marketing Award competition. The competition seeks to groom potential leaders of marketing from the nation’s tertiary institutions and connect them with leaders and professionals in the marketing industries. Since the award began in 2008, students of the department have won the first and second runner up awards at various times.



The Head of the Department, Professor Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, under whose leadership and guidance the students were prepared over the years to enter for this and other competitions,

expressed delight about the feat. She stated that the award to Funke and others before her, fully demonstrates how students of the department have benefitted greatly from the hands-on training at the department where emphasis is placed on striking the balance between career interests along the learning curve.



Prof. Ogwezzy assured that under her headship of the department, students would continue to be encouraged not only to excel in their academic pursuit, but, also pursue passion; and develop

all–round skills in their areas of specialization and competence

