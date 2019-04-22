Two Nigerians Arrested At Airport While Trafficking Cocaine To Saudi Arabia

Published:

The Kano State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency has rounded up two men in possession of 2.927 kilograms of substances suspected to be cocaine.



The suspects, Abdul Abubakar and Ibrahim Mustapha, were nabbed while allegedly ingesting the substance for trafficking to Sudan en route Saudi Arabia.



Briefing newsmen in Kano on Sunday, the state NDLEA Commander, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, said the suspects were arrested at a hotel on Katsina road in the city.



The NDLEA boss said the command had been monitoring the movement of the suspects for over a month, following an intelligence report by operatives.



Abdul said, “An onslaught on the drug barons resulted in the arrest of two suspects, Abdul Abubakar and Ibrahim Mustapha, including the seizure of 2.927kg of cocaine, also for the first time by the command.”



In addition, the commander stated that his men also arrested four suspects in possession of a pistol along Kano-Gwarzo road on their way to Funtua in Katsina State.



According to him, the agency dislodged 50 hotspots within and outside the metropolis, attributing the success to the command’s efforts in the fight against drug abuse.





Abdul added, “Within the month of April, we succeeded in seizing 836.927kg of exhibits, which includes 9.927kg of cocaine, 250kg of Cannabis Sativa, 560 kilograms of Tramadol, including a foreign drug imported from South Africa called Khat, weighing 24kg.”

Share This