Traditional Rulers Aid Kidnappings In The North..Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali has said some traditional leaders are helping bandits with intelligence to carry out kidnappings and compromise military operations in the North West.



The military and the police recently launched rejuvenated security operations to fight kidnapping and banditry in some North Western States that include, Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara, Plateau and Katsina.



The Nigerian Air Force has also intensified air strikes against the bandits in Zamfara.



The spokesman of the Minister, Colonel Tukur Gusau in a statement yesterday said the government acted on the advice of the Ministry of Defence to suspend all mining activities in Zamfara State and environs following intelligence report that suggests close collaboration between the activities of the bandits and illegal miners.



“In spite of the concerted efforts of the Armed Forces and other security agencies some unpatriotic persons including highly placed traditional rulers in the areas were identified as helping the bandits with intelligence to perpetuate their nefarious actions or to compromise military operations,” he said.



He said, in the last three years, the ministry carried out several reforms geared towards the reorganisation and expansion of the Armed Forces in order to meet up with contemporary security challenges across the nation and the sub-region.



He said, “In line with this the Nigerian Army established 8 Division with headquarters in Sokoto to cover Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states while the Headquarters of 1 Brigade was relocated from Sokoto to Gusau.”



“Presently the tactical headquarters of 8 Division has since located to Gusau. Similarly, the Nigerian Air Force also established Quick Response Force in Gusau and landing areas in Gusau and Birnin Magaji respectively.”



He said the Armed Forces have been directed to deal with anybody helping the bandits under whatever guise no matter how highly placed the person or persons may be.

