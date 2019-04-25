Three Men Bag Prison Sentences For Having Sex With Horses ,Cows ,Goats And Dogs

Published:

Three men have been sentenced decades of jail term for having sex with nine some animals.



According to reports, the men had sex with female horses, a cow, a goat, and dogs.



Matthew Brubaker, 31, Terry Wallace, 41, and Marc Measnikoff, 34, were arrested and sentenced to 20 to 41 years in prison for abusing the animals on a regular for at least 12 animals for years.



Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office said the men were reported by a 16-year-old boy living at the property the animals were kept.





The boy told the police the men had been abusing the animals for a long time which caused officers to go to the crime scene where they discovered a “large volume of homemade videos, recording equipment, and cameras”.



The suspects were charged with 1,400 counts crimes relating to ‘sexual intercourse with animals, cruelty to animals, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors

Share This