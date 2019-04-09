Stars Converge In Lagos To Celebrate Julius Agwu @ 46 (Pictures)

Published:

Friends and associates of multi talented entertainer Julius d'genius Agwu gathered in Lagos on Sunday to celebrate one of their own.



The event which took place at the Lekki residence of the ace comedian cum musician was to mark his 46th birthday.





In attendance were A list entertainers like Segun Arinze,Basorge,Basketmouth and his beautiful wife,AY and his lovely wife,Mc Senator,Funnybone,Bovi and other artistes .



Also in attendance were some of his friends in the media like Azu Arinze of Yes International Magazine as well the Editor In Chief of CKN News,Chris Kehinde Nwandu (CKN).





Julius Agwu in his speech said the event was put together to thank God for sparing his life after a life threatening major brain operations which kept him out of circulation for years.





He told his friends that he is now totally recovered although still observing bed rest as instructed by his doctors.





He thanked all those who stood by him all through the period of his sickness and all his fans across the globe.



In his own speech Tariah Basorge who spoke on behalf of his colleagues urged the entertainer to see his 46th birthday as another opportunity to do good to mankind and to strive to do much more for the society.







He thanked God for sparing his life and paid tribute to Mrs Agwu for sticking by her husband during all the trying period.



The toast was performed by Mr Segun Arize.

