Spiritual Father Of Kidnappers Operating Along Kaduna Abuja Road Arrested

Detectives from the IGP Intelligence Response Unit and other operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder have arrested one Mallam Salisu Abubakar, 48, a native of Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Abubakar, a self-confessed spiritual father of the kidnappers terrorising Abuja-Kaduna Expressway and other parts of North-West/North-Central states was nabbed on Tuesday at his hideout in a forest at Galadimawa village, Kaduna State.

The police said the suspect had been implicated for aiding and abetting the commission of several high profile armed robbery and kidnapping operations.

Similarly, the operatives also arrested one Godwin Ige a.k.a White, a native of Akoko-Edo LGA of Edo State, the fourth member of the gang responsible for the kidnap of a Channels Tv reporter, Mr Friday Okeregbe.

The operatives recovered from the 28-year-old one Berretta pistol, one locally-made pistol, 11 live ammunition, two live cartridges and a Honda Accord car with number plate, KWL 420 GU, with which the victim was kidnapped on March 22.

