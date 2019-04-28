Social Media Agog As 19 Year Actress Steps Out With 60 Year Old Billionaire As 6th Wife In Delta

Published:

Social media is on fire as Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels, and her new billionaire husband were spotted together for the first time since the news of their marriage broke few weeks ago.



In the photos,she was seen with Delta State born Prince Ned Nwoko who was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources FUPRE, Delta State



Regina 19 got married to the 60 year old billionaire as a sixth wife ,a situation that has led to her attacks on social media across the globe.

