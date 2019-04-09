Six Killed,Millions Of Naira Carted Away As Robbers Storm First Bank Ondo State (Pictures)

Published:

Report reaching CKN News has it that atleast six people were killed in an armed robbery incident at the First Bank Branch located at Idoani Ose LGA of Ondo State yesterday.An eye witness told CKN News that the fully armed robbers stormed the branch during banking hours ,used dynamite to destroy the entrance into the Bank.At the end of the operations that lasted several hours atleast six people were killed including customers ,Bank workers and a policeman.The bank which is situated directly opposite the residence of General Olufemi Olutoye's House in Ido Ani.Latest report has it that one of the robbers was apprehended as they were making away with their loots running into millions of Naira.The Ondo State Police is yet to issue any statement on the incident which has thrown the town into mourning