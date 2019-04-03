Senate Presidency:Ali Ndume Defies Buhari,Oshiomhole,Tinubu,Unfolds Nine Points Agenda

Published:

Former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, on Tuesday, reiterated his interest in becoming the Senate President of the incoming Senate by unveiling his nine-point agenda.The Borno South Senator in the document, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent in Abuja, promised to improve upon the performance of the 8th Senate.The former Senate majority leader pledged to uphold the independence of the legislature and expressed his willingness to “work harmoniously and inter-dependently with the executive without undermining the principle of Separation of Power”.He said, “We will make laws that will block leakages, devise improved means of generating revenue, especially through the amendment and review of our tax laws which will help to reduce reliance on local and foreign loans to finance budget.“We will run the 9th Senate transparently, through open accountability with full participation of all Senators. For example, we will transfer the approving powers of the privileges of the senators like foreign travels, allowances to Senate services committee or a new committee to be known as ” ways and means committee “.He also said that his presidency would uphold the party’s principles and policies and that the Senate under him will make laws and review existing ones in tandem with APC’s Next Level Agenda for Nigeria.