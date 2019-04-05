Robbers Kill Church Bursar ,Steal N500,000

Published:

A bursar attached to the Akure Anglican Diocese Secretariat, Alagbaka, Akure, has been reportedly killed.



The deceased, identified as Gabriel Abiodun, was shot dead yesterday by gunmen suspected to be robbers, who were said to have trailed him after leaving a new generation bank at Alagbaka.



An eyewitness, who was on the scene, said Abiodun was trailed from the bank by the three gunmen to the church where they rained bullets on him.



He said: “The man (bursar) had just returned from one of the new generation banks to withdraw N500,000, which we learnt was probably meant for retirees.



“The robbers trailed him because of the money and shot him in the thigh.



“I think they struggled with the bursar for the money, snatched it, shot him before running away.”



A source from the diocesan secretariat confirmed the attack, noting that the church had invited the police for investigation.



The source said: “It is true. The man in charge of the church’s finance was shot dead this morning (yesterday) around 9:30 am on the premises of the diocese.



“The police have been invited to the premises and they have removed the body. It was a sad moment for us.”



Police spokesman Femi Joseph, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who confirmed the incident, said: “The man was shot. We are investigating the incident. The body has been evacuated.”



He said the perpetrators would be fished out and prosecuted.

