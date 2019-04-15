Monday, 15 April 2019

Confirmed:Names Of 23 Nigerians Awaiting Execution (Beheading) In Saudi Arabia

Published: April 15, 2019
Following the execution of a Nigerian lady by Saudi Arabian authorities over drug smuggling ,CKN News has stumbled on the names of 23 Nigerians currently on death roll in the Arabian country awaiting execution .

The convicted Nigerians are: Adeniyi Adebayo Zikri; Tunde Ibrahim; Jimoh Idhola Lawal; Lolo Babatunde;  Sulaiman Tunde; Idris Adewuumi Adepoju; Abdul Raimi Awela Ajibola; Yusuf Makeen Ajiboye;  Adam Idris Abubakar; Saka Zakaria; and Biola Lawal.

Others are: Isa Abubakar Adam; Ibrahim Chiroma; Hafis Amosu; Aliu Muhammad; Ms. Funmilayo Omoyemi Bishi; Ms. Mistura Yekini; Amina Ajoke Alobi; Kuburat Ibrahim; Alaja Olufunke Alalaoe Abdulqadir; Fawsat Balagun Alabi; Aisha Muhammad Amira; and Adebayo Zakariya.

According to the document, the Nigerians were found guilty of allegedly contravening the “Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances Control Law, issued under Royal Decree No. M/39 dated 8/7/1428AH  and is punishable with death penalty.

Between 2016-2017, these Nigerians were arrested at King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah and Prince Muhammad bin Abdu- Aziz  International Airport, Madinah for smuggling narcotic drugs concealed in their rectums.”

Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: