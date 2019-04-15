Confirmed:Names Of 23 Nigerians Awaiting Execution (Beheading) In Saudi Arabia

Published:

Following the execution of a Nigerian lady by Saudi Arabian authorities over drug smuggling ,CKN News has stumbled on the names of 23 Nigerians currently on death roll in the Arabian country awaiting execution .



The convicted Nigerians are: Adeniyi Adebayo Zikri; Tunde Ibrahim; Jimoh Idhola Lawal; Lolo Babatunde; Sulaiman Tunde; Idris Adewuumi Adepoju; Abdul Raimi Awela Ajibola; Yusuf Makeen Ajiboye; Adam Idris Abubakar; Saka Zakaria; and Biola Lawal.



Others are: Isa Abubakar Adam; Ibrahim Chiroma; Hafis Amosu; Aliu Muhammad; Ms. Funmilayo Omoyemi Bishi; Ms. Mistura Yekini; Amina Ajoke Alobi; Kuburat Ibrahim; Alaja Olufunke Alalaoe Abdulqadir; Fawsat Balagun Alabi; Aisha Muhammad Amira; and Adebayo Zakariya.



According to the document, the Nigerians were found guilty of allegedly contravening the “Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances Control Law, issued under Royal Decree No. M/39 dated 8/7/1428AH and is punishable with death penalty.



Between 2016-2017, these Nigerians were arrested at King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah and Prince Muhammad bin Abdu- Aziz International Airport, Madinah for smuggling narcotic drugs concealed in their rectums.”

