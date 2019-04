Published:

The signature of a woman, Priscilla Ekwere Eleje, appears on Naira for the first time in 59-years today, 16TH April.





Prior to her confirmation as a director of currency, she was acting director of currency and operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).





Her confirmation today sets a record as she is now the first female director of currency in the history of the apex bank.

