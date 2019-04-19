Principal Rapes 17 Year-old Twin Sisters In Lagos

Published:

Justice Sherifat Solebo of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos, yesterday heard how a 30-year-old school principal, Samson Adeyemo, allegedly lured and raped 17-year-old twin sisters (names withheld) on the school premises.Sometime in 2016, the principal reportedly lured the twins to his office on separate occasions, had sexual intercourse with them, and eventually impregnated one of them.One of the girls, who testified in court, said that the principal kept a camp bed inside his office which he uses for his sexual escapades.The twins were both in SS1, but in separate classes, when the principal had sex with them which they hid from each other.The state prosecutor, M. S. Oshodi, said the defendant committed the alleged offence sometime in 2016 at Beckley Estate, Abule-Egba.Testifying before the court, the victim, who was impregnated as a result of the rape, said that she aborted the baby through the help of her mother, who took her to a nurse.She said: “I was still in SS1 when the incident happened. On that day, I was in my classroom when the principal entered and asked if my class teacher was around. I said no. He then ordered me to follow him to his office.“When we got to his office, he started calling me sweet names before removing my school uniform. He thereafter had sexual intercourse with me and instructed me not to tell anyone.“He continued having sex with me over a long period of time until I became pregnant.“I didn’t even know that I was pregnant until one of our neighbours noticed some changes in my body and informed my mother.“It was my neighbour that found out and told my mother. When my mother confronted me with a slap, I immediately told her that the principal has been having sex with me inside his office.“My mum immediately called the principal and asked him, and he admitted impregnating me. He then told my mother that we should keep the baby but my mother refused.“The principal begged my mother not to abort the pregnancy but she refused and took me to a nurse to remove it. My mother told him that she cannot allow me carry a baby, at my age, which would impact my future.“It was when my mother insisted on terminating the pregnancy that the principal now gave us money for the abortion. So I aborted the pregnancy.“As a result of the abortion, my parents withdrew me from the school and enrolled me at the defendant’s father’s school.”When asked if her father knew about the pregnancy, she said he was unaware until after the pregnancy had been terminated because he was rarely at home.She added that she was taken to Mirabel Centre for medical examinations.Narrating how she found out that the school principal also had sexual intercourse with her twin sister, she said, “when the incident happened, I did not tell anyone, not even my twin sister, because the principal had already instructed me not to.“It was when I became pregnant and I told my mother who was responsible that my twin sister then opened up to my mother too.“She told my mother that the school principal was also having sexual intercourse with her in the same office.“She also told my mother that the principal was also sleeping with three other girls in her class. She said that the three girls confided in her and told her what the principal had been doing to them.”The victim further told the court that a medical examination was also conducted on her twin sister after which they were taken to the police station to make statements.Justice Solebo, however, ordered the prosecutor to tell the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Response Team (DSVRT) to go back and sensitise the children in those schools so that they could know their rights on issues of child abuse and reproductive rights.The judge thereafter granted bail to Adeyemo in the sum of N1 million with two responsible sureties in like sum.Solebo ordered that the two sureties must own properties in Lagos State and must present evidence of tax payment in the last three years.The matter was thereafter adjourned till May 23 for continuation of trial.